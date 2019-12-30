Exonerated Idaho man sends city notice he intends to sue

A man who was jailed for a killing he didn't commit has sent the city of Idaho Falls a notice that he intends to sue the Police Department.

(Source: KIDK/KIFI)

The Post Register reported Thursday that Christopher Tapp sent the notice saying he'll seek damages for his unjust conviction and imprisonment for more than 20 years.

The lawsuit may not be filed for months. The notice claims police violated Tapp's constitutional rights. He was convicted of raping and killing a woman in 1996 and released from prison in 2017.

DNA from the crime scene didn't match him. City officials have confirmed they received the notice.

