Experts discuss and bring awareness to suicide prevention

Experts speak about suicide prevention and how to participate in a dialogue about the growth in suicides, how to address the causes and what’s needed to prevent them.

Sharon Farsijani- Interviewing experts regarding suicide prevention awareness.

We asked experts the below questions.

Barry M. Smith, chairman and CEO, Magellan Health, Inc.: “Why is Magellan Healthcare hosting a suicide prevention conference in Boise?

Michael F. Hogan, Ph.D., principal, Hogan Health Solutions, LLC: “Why is suicide prevention in healthcare such a priority?”

Thomas Joiner, Ph.D., The Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor of Psychology, Florida State University: “Is suicide preventable? And if so, how?”

Barry M. Smith, chairman and CEO, Magellan Health, Inc.: “Can you briefly explain Magellan’s approach to suicide prevention?”

