Experts weigh in on the votes for candidates who drop out

Twenty-four candidates have dropped out of the 2020 U.S. Democratic Presidential race, and early voters can't "redo" their vote.

If people voted Tuesday, they may have noticed 17 choices on the Democratic ballot, even though some candidates have dropped out, which means they did not meet the Jan. 17 deadline to withdraw in Idaho. (Source: KMVT)

Kristina Glascock, Twin Falls county clerk, said some candidates actually met the deadline, and they were able to remove them from the ballot.

But for those who still voted for candidates who are no longer running or planning to, their vote will not go to waste.

"We will still count those votes even if that person has suspended their campaign or dropped out of the race," Glascock said.

According to the Associated Press, candidates who drop out of the race keep the delegates they've won.

Jesse Maldonado, the political director of Idaho Democratic Party, said winning Idaho's 20 delegates is just the beginning.

"They received state delegates and or national delegates, so that's the next process," he said. " We then award them, and then we have our State Convention where we elect those who represent the campaign to the National Convention, then we go to the National Convention in July."

The Democratic National Convention will be held in Milwaukee.

Also, it's worth noting, if a former candidate is awarded delegates, they can release them to other candidates.

"We encouraged people to vote how they so choose," Maldonado said. "It's not our job to tell folks how to vote, and we just want to make sure everybody has the opportunity to vote."