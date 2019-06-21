Exploding e-cigarettes, bacteria and fungus can lead to injuries, respiratory problems

A 17-year-old boy in Nevada learned of another danger of vaping, after an e cigarette exploded while he was using it.

The 17-year-old went to the emergency room with a broken jaw, a hole in his chin and damaged teeth.

KMVT talked with vape shop worker Raphael Mora, about how this can be avoided.

Mora explained that there are two different types of mods — the name used for the vaping device.

“You got two different types of vapes really, you have a regulated mod, which is going to be the safest, you know, especially for beginners, you have a safety chip inside, tells your wattage, what ohms you on, things like that," Mora said. "And then you also have your unregulated device. There’s no chip in here, it's direct contact from the battery to the atomizer pin. It comes down to being aware. You definitely want to make sure your staying safe, you know, staying with ohm's law, following certain safety procedures, you know, checking your batter regularly, making sure the device isn't getting hot."

KMVT also talked with South Central Public Health education specialist Cody Orchard about the effects vaping has on the body.

“There’s a lot of dangers that are associated with vaping. Of course nicotine, and the fact that there are so many different levels of nicotine that teenagers and adults can get with their vaping devices. Higher levels of nicotine can lead to stronger addictions and even some throat problems and even some burning in the lungs,” Orchard said.

Orchard said there’s another risk as well.

“We have seen reports of bacteria and fungi being grown in vaping devices, and what we know from bacteria and fungi, is that it can lead to respiratory problems, chronic bronchitis, even cancer,” Orchard explained.