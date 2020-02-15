Extreme Skijoring returns to the Wood River Valley

The annual extreme skijoring event is taking place this weekend in Bellevue. The event combines horses, skiing, and lots of adrenaline.

People gathered from all over to compete and watch the extreme sport of skijoring Saturday.

"I’ve done skijoring since 2016, I think this is one of my favorite sports, this is moose, he’s my go-to horse for the sport division, and he’s super-fast super fun to ride," said Lydia Miller, who lives in Buhl and competed in the race.

Each skier is pulled by a horse through the course. The goal is to make it through each obstacle without any penalties the fastest.

"I love that it’s a combination of cowboy ski culture, my favorite sports of skiing and equestrian together is pretty much the dream," said Julie Youngblood, who was competing.

Owners have been preparing with their horses for months.

"We’ve been riding off and on throughout the winter months trying to keep him legged up, and it’s a little hard with the cold temperature and everything, but we do things like ride down the road, go to some of the local arenas and such, and drag a couple of things around, make sure he’s used to pulling things," said Miller.

There are professionals who compete and even young kids who are just getting into the sport.

"Lots of people, there are some crazy fast runs and then people who wear costumes and then watching the kids trot along and learn, it’s a good time," said Youngblood.