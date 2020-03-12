FBI and agencies to meet in Utah for missing Idaho children investigation

The FBI issued a statement Wednesday morning with a brief update regarding the investigation into two missing Idaho children from Rexburg.

The FBI, Rexburg Police Department and numerous law enforcement agencies will be meeting in Salt Lake City this week to discuss and share information relating to missing 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

As this is a sensitive matter and open and ongoing investigation, no other updates will be offered.

The FBI statement said similar coordination meetings have been done routinely since the beginning of the investigation.

KMVT called the Madison County Jail and as of Wednesday morning, the mother of the two children, Lori Vallow, had not yet posted bail.