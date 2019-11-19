FBI expands data center in eastern Idaho

The FBI and U.S. Department of Justice held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new data center in eastern Idaho.

Officials say the expansion celebrated Monday adds 140,000 square feet (13,000 square meters) to the FBI’s facility in Pocatello.

Officials say the expansion is part of the FBI’s technology transformation initiative and will consolidate nearly 100 data centers throughout the Justice Department.

The expansion is expected to bolster cybersecurity for the Justice Department, enhance collaboration and the use of advanced analytics.

Construction on the $100 million data center expansion began in late 2017.

The FBI has had a facility in Pocatello for more than three decades.

The center provides telecommunications and database support for agency field services throughout the country.

