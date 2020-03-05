FBI launches website to help investigation of missing Idaho children, soliciting photo and video

The FBI has launched a website for people to submit potential photos and videos of two missing Idaho children and their relatives who were with them while they were at Yellowstone National Park in September 2019.

The FBI and Rexburg Police Department are asking anyone who visited Yellowstone on Sept. 8 to help in the investigation into the disappearance of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow.

Investigators believe the children were with their mother Lori Vallow and uncle Alex Cox on that day and the group was traveling in a silver 2017 Ford 1-150 pick-up truck with Arizona license plate CPQUINT, photos of which can be found below.

Anyone who may have photos or video with any of the people listed above, the vehicle or of large crowds are asked to upload them to FBI.gov/Rexburg.

The public is asked to continue reporting tips in this case to the Rexburg Police Department at 208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-8435678 (1-800-THE-LOST).