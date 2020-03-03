FBI sets up mobile command center in Rexburg for missing children search

The Federal Bureau of Investigations set up a mobile command center behind the Rexburg Police Department in Idaho as Lori Vallow is set to be extradited sometime this week.

She is currently in a jail cell on the island of Kauai in Hawaii, facing two felony counts of desertion of a child, obstruction, solicitation and contempt. Her bond was set at $5 million after the state argued she was a flight risk.

Lori's two kids, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, have been missing since September. During the investigation into their whereabouts, Lori and her new husband, Chad Daybell, abruptly left Idaho while police were serving search warrants to find any sign of the children. The couple moved to Kauai and lived there for almost three months before her arrest.

Daybell was seen leaving Kauai late last week and is believed to be back in Idaho. A sign was posted on his home's door stating, "We are not speaking with the media." Surveillance cameras were also set up around the outside of the house.

Law enforcement in Idaho and Arizona are looking into three mysterious deaths involving the couple: Lori's previous husband was shot and killed by her brother Alex Cox in Chandler in July 2019, Cox died suddenly in December 2019, and Daybell's previous wife Tammy died in October 2019, two weeks before he married Lori.

Rexburg police say for their safety and for Lori’s safety, they will not be releasing information on when or how she will be brought back to Idaho.