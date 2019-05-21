FDA recalls some tattoo ink after being contaminated with bacteria

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is recalling several tattoo inks after being found that the ink was contaminated with bacteria.

Twin Falls' Warm Art Tattoo and Body Piercing artist Ron Thorton said when the FDA recall information came into light. They immediately inspected their tattoo ink to make sure they dispose any of the products the FDA listed as contaminated.

"Fortunately in this case, our batches and the ones that we did have didn't fall in the recall at all," Thorton said.

The FDA recall Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics, Dynamic Color, black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc and Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc.

The FDA says contaminated ink can cause health issues for tattoo customers ranging from lesions, rashes to scarring.

Thorton said a recall like this is rare but if a customer had any questions about the ink they use, they could assist them with their inquires.

Heather Felps lives in Twin Falls and is a tattoo customer. She said it is uncommon to hear of tattoo ink being recalled, but she also does her research on tattoo shops.

"Before I get tattoos, I always heavily research where I'm going so I'm aware of any problems that they might have in the past or if they order from companies that may have defective products," Felps said.

Idaho doesn't have many regulations on tattooing but anyone under the age of 14 is prohibited of getting a tattoo and ages between 14 and 17 must have parent or guardian consent.

