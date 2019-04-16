Scam callers claiming to be from Social Security office target residents

One type of scam is growing in frequency as well as in it's success rate across the country, including in the Gem State.

It's a scam tactic where individuals pose as members of the Social Security Administration in order to gain access to your money or Social Security Number. It's grown so much in popularity that the Federal Trade Commission has begun to take notice, and released examples of what some of these scams may sound like over the phone.

"Enforcement agencies to suspend your social security number on an immediate basis as we have received suspicious trails of information in your name. The moment you receive this message I need you to get back to me on my department/division toll free number."

Read's the voicemail message one, these >A href="https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2018/12/what-social-security-scam-sounds">phony calls sound like.

This is just but one example the FTC has released on their website of how a fake robocall is made stating that someone's Social Security number has been compromised and the only to correct the issue is to contact the scammers with their information.

Bob Snyder of Burley, received a similar call from a person, but it was mistaken for a real person he says.

"Said he was from Social Security and that they had detected some suspicious activity on my Social Security number, and they needed to verify my number," Snyder says. "They wanted to know my name, Social Security number and address."

Luckily for him, he'd heard about scams like these before and refused to hand over any more information.

"And I told him well I'm not giving you that because it's a scam and I hung up," Snyder said.

The FTC says last year more than 35,000 people reported scams like these, and that mire than $10 million was lost.

If you'd like to report suspicious activity regarding a call you think was a scam the FTC encourages individuals to file reports at FTC Complain Assistant .gov