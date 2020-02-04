Registration nears for farm and ranch family succession planning class

The University of Idaho Extension Office in Gooding is offering a farm and ranch family succession planning class, and registration is in progress.

This four-class course will help any family business start the conversation of planning, in order to keep the legacy of a family business alive.

The class will focus on having answers to the hard questions about a family's business before spending excess time in an attorney or accountants office, getting paid by the hour. This class is targeted for farm and ranch owners but is applicable for any family-owned business.

"I think this class is for those who don't know where to start, and might be losing sleep at night because they have not made any plans for the future," said Ashlee Westerhold, a teacher of the class and area economist. "I think we really want to target those who want to pass it on to their kids, not just sell out, sell assets at the end."

The class will start on Feb. 26 with the classes on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. at the Gooding County University of Idaho Extension Office, located at 203 Lucy Lane in Gooding. The cost of the class is $100 per business. Register before Feb. 21 by calling 208-934-4417 or online by clicking here.