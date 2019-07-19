Face App is causing privacy concerns. Here's what to do if you've already installed it

Face App has been the talk of the town recently.

A local technology specialist talks about what to do if you have already downloaded Face App.

Democratic party leaders are calling for an investigation into the Russian-owned Face App over concerns the app could pose national security and privacy risks.

If you already downloaded the app, there is no need to worry,

KMVT talked with a Magic Valley technology specialist about ways that you can protect yourself if you have already downloaded the app.

The local technology specialist said that all social media apps have the potential of not being safe for the consumer, but there is a way to protect yourself if you go into the settings of the app.

“Privacy and security is always the consumers responsibility,” Senate Eskridge said. "We believe that it’s not always the developer of the app's job to make sure that you’re secure. You should always be careful and make sure that you’re only installing apps that you trust."

He said another smart thing to do is to read the privacy concerns before downloading any app.

“If somebody is worried, there actually is a section in the settings, where you can go in and report a bug and actually request that all of your information is being deleted. So if you are concerned about, go ahead and request that it's being deleted, your personal data," Eskridge said.