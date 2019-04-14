Facebook down for some in US, Europe, parts of Asia

Some Facebook users may be out of luck Sunday morning.

According to the Down Detector, users are reporting problems in the northeast US, the Great Lakes region of the U.S. and Canada, Europe and parts of Asia.

People are also reporting problems with Instagram and Whatsapp.

April 14, 2019 at 11:46 AM GMT - Updated April 14 at 11:51 AM

(Gray News) - Some Facebook users may be out of luck Sunday morning.

According to the Down Detector, users are reporting problems in the northeast US, the Great Lakes region of the U.S. and Canada, Europe and parts of Asia.

People are also reporting problems with Instagram and Whatsapp.

The company has not yet commented on the problem.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.