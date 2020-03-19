Facebook group aims to help people through COVID-19 pandemic

For those of you having a hard time finding things during the coronavirus pandemic, there's a Facebook group aimed at helping.

The Facebook page, called Magic Valley Corona tips, trade and traffic, is aimed at helping spread the word of what's in stock at what stores, where those in need of certain items can go, or even people donating items to strangers in need.

KMVT talked with the group creator Amber Balbas, who says she made the page to help others and is pleased with the results so far.

“There was a lot of negativity on a lot of different pages and groups and pages through the Magic Valley," Balbas stated. "We thought that this might be kind of refreshing, and once it started to got bigger. It's been really, really nice because you have different community members and storefronts and businesses coming forward and saying, 'We want to help.'"

And if a person or someone they know is in-need, or if a business wants to donate, Balbas says to call Servepro at 208-735-1447, they will sanitize the donation and deliver it.