Facebook outage reported Thanksgiving morning

FILE - This July 16, 2013 file photo shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook has more than doubled its New Mexico footprint with the purchase of more than 400 acres near its new data center. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Updated: Thu 8:32 AM, Nov 28, 2019

(Gray News) - Social media giant Facebook is experiencing an outage on Thanksgiving morning.

According to DownDetector, outages first became reported around 9 a.m. E.T.

Users complained of not being able to access the home page, load a complete profile, and a malfunctioning refresh feature.

The problem seems to be affecting the mobile app and the desktop website. It is unclear whether or not the outage has spread to Instagram, which also falls under Facebook’s umbrella.

