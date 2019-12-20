Facebook post helps Magic Valley community members in need

A post that has been circulating on Facebook and made its way to the Magic Valley, has become just what community members need, and it's right on time for the holidays.

Samantha shared the post on December 6th, and she says there are already over one thousand replies. (Source: KMVT)

The post has been dropped in community pages and asks people what's one thing they need that they can't afford.

Samantha Johnson shared the post in the Magic Valley Classifieds page where people commented what they needed and others replied either offering the item ore referring them to someone who could provide it.

Johnson shared the post December 6th, and said there are already over one thousand replies.

"A lot of moms who are like I'm working so hard I can't fully provide a Christmas for my kid, if anybody's got any toys. People asking for like beds. A lot of majority of it was like for their kids and not wanting their kids to lose holiday spirit. No kid should have to do that, no parent should have to go through that," said Johnson..

She tells KMVT that seeing people's willingness to help each other gave her faith in humanity.