Failed jail bond leads to exploring new options

After the Twin Falls County jail bond failed to pass with a super majority, county officials are in search of a new solution to their jail overcrowding dilemma.

Since the election, officials have put together a subcommittee to begin exploring what should be done next.

Other Twin Falls media outlets reported on possible budget cuts being taken into consideration, but county officials tell KMVT that this committee plans to look at some options like renting out units. A company has begun producing these units on November 1st, but they are still in the negotiating phase.

"What would it cost us to rent some of these units, and then include man power and food and medical and all of those other costs in there and also be able to absorb that into our budget because we're still also looking for and paying for out of county housing for inmates also," Jack Johnson, Twin Falls county commissioner.

At this point Twin Falls County has no intention of cutting services of any kind, and may even put the bond back up to be voted on sometime in the future.