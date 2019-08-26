Fair food and ticket information

Tasty fair food is just a few days away as the Twin Falls County Fair kicks off on Wednesday.

Between the big onion blooms, Tater Pig, elk burgers and mini donuts, the fair is a hot spot for food temptation.

It's no joke that the portions are often massive and those can sometimes set you back a pretty penny, so a local dietitian recommends you eat a sensible meal before heading out to the fair.

You could always try and split your meal with someone else.

“Just remember the fair food is only one day,” said Dianna Zunino, registered dietitian. “If you're only there one day and then the next meal just get right back on and eating healthy. Lots of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins. We don't just continue that trend of eating nice greasy foods for the whole week, try and stay on a nice healthy diet for the remainder of the week.”

She also suggests avoiding sugary drinks as they will dehydrate you. Make sure you're sipping on water at least every half hour.

If you're planning on heading out to the Twin Falls County Fair and hope to enjoy the carnival or grandstand events you might want to purchase tickets in advance to save a few dollars.

All day ride vouchers are available at any Oasis Stop n' Go or the fair office for $21. Those get you unlimited rides all day, any one day. Presale ends at noon on Wednesday or while supplies last. If you're interested in checking out the rodeo or Sunday night concert with Chris Janson you can purchase those through the fair office or online. If you choose to go digital, the tickets can be sent directly to your phone and if bought in advance, include fair admission. The sooner you purchase the better chance you have at getting a good seat.

“The reserve seats, high up in the grandstands is what we're going,” said Nancy Pitz, marketing manager. “The low seats sell first. So that's what's left. They’re still good seats but you don't wanna wait till the last minute. Online, you can do them at the office but online you can buy all the tickets online, even day-of you can buy your tickets online, saves you from standing in line.”

This year’s theme is "Your bridge to fun."

