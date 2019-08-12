Fairfield man faces 3 vehicular manslaughter charges following Saturday crash that killed 3, injured 2

One man is being charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter following a crash that killed young three siblings and injured two adults early Saturday morning in Blaine County.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office says two children from Mountain Home were pronounced dead at the scene. Their 3-year-old sister was taken to St. Luke’s hospital in Boise, where she later died.

Officials say their vehicle was stopped Friday at a temporary construction light on U.S, Highway 20, east of Hot Springs Landing, where a pickup rear-ended them at a high rate of speed.

According to a Blaine County Sheriff’s Office news release, Somchai Ray Lee Laruk, 26 of Mountain Home, stopped in Dodge Neon at a construction light for bridge project on U.S. Highway 20, south of Bellevue. Passenger Emma Wigand, 26 of Mountain Home sat in the front seat and three children, all in car seats, age 3, 5 and 6 all sat in back.

The Neon was struck by a Dodge pickup driven by Mathew R. Park, 46, of Fairfield.

First responders received the call of the crash at about 1:19 a.m.

Laruk was taken by air ambulance with serious injuries and is listed in critical condition. Wigand was initially transported to St. Luke’s in Ketchum and was later transported to Saint Alphonsus in Boise for her injuries. Park appeared uninjured and declined medical assistance.

Deputies reported Park showed signs of intoxication, so deputies gave him a field sobriety test and took breath samples. Park was arrested and taken to the Blaine County Detention Center.

Park is set to be arraigned Monday afternoon on the felony vehicular manslaughter charges and two felony aggravated driving under the influence charges.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and has asked for assistance from Idaho State Police.

Amanda Laruk, sister to Somchai Ray Lee Laruk, has setup a GoFundMe page to help with funeral and medical costs.