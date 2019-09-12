Fairfiled man pleads not guilty to vehicular manslaughter, DUI charges

A Fairfield man has pleaded not guilty to charges after a crash killed three siblings in August in Blaine County.

On Monday, Matthew R. Park, 46, was arraigned into district court, where he pleaded not guilty to three vehicular manslaughter charges and two driving under the influence charges.

Court records indicate, Park has been indicted by a grand jury. He could face up to 15 years in prison and $15,000 for each vehicular manslaughter charges and up to 15 years in prison and $15,000 fine for the DUI charges.

As previously reported, the crash occurred in Blaine County early Saturday, Aug. 12. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 1:19 a.m. on U.S. Highway 20, east of Hot Springs Landing.

Park’s truck struck the back a car that had stopped at a construction light. Two of the three children that were sitting in the back seat of the car died at the scene and the third later died at a Boise hospital. The two adults in the front of the car sustained injuries.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Park initially told police he had gotten off work the Friday evening and went to a Bellevue restaurant. He had two beers before leaving.

He told officers “he remembers the traffic light at the construction zone being green and not seeing a vehicle in front of him when he struck the Neon.” Officers conducted a field sobriety test and took breath sample and found Park’s blood alcohol content results were 0.146/0.191 and 0.189.

Park’s jury trial is set for February.