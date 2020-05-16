While retailers open up once again, the Better Business Bureau wants to make consumers aware of fake retail coupons hitting social media.

Consumers spending time surfing through Facebook may come across coupons from businesses such as Bath and Body Works, Costco, and Starbucks.

The coupon then takes them to a website that asks them to put in personal information. The innocent consumer looking for a good deal, then never receives the coupon and doesn't know who received their information.

“At first if it seems too good to be true, then it often is. Then if you click on it and it is taking you to a website that doesn't look right, or things just look a little different, that can be a huge red flag as well,” said Jeremy Johnson with the BBB.

A lot of companies that are starting to open up, may be wanting to increase sales. Creating a perfect environment for scammers to take advantage of a consumers hard earned money.

