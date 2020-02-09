Falls Avenue to remain closed until Tuesday

Falls Avenue remains closed to non-local traffic.

This is because contractors are trenching for an irrigation line that will serve hundreds of new homes that are on the north side of town.

Josh Palmer, the Twin Falls City Spokesperson, said they are planning to build two subdivision homes. Also, contractors are trying to get utilities in advance for the homes that are currently being built.

"They have to dig an extremely large trench across Falls Avenue, so that was the reason we needed to close the roadway," said Palmer. "It's all non local traffic."

The contractors have been working on this project since last week. it was supposed to be completed Friday. However, due to the snow and other weather related conditions, they postponed the work.

Falls Avenue will be open to all local and non local traffic on Tuesday, February 11th.