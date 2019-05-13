False report made in alleged threat at Twin Falls High School

Investigators determined that that student who reported an alleged school threat to law enforcement made a false report.

The Twin Falls School District issued a news release Monday with the findings of the investigation into Friday’s report that prompted the district to cancel classes at Twin Falls High School for the day. Authorities also placed nearby Sawtooth Elementary School on a soft lock down.

The school district said Twin Falls Police Department continued to investigate the report during the weekend.

It was initially believed that a TFHS student allegedly made a threat about bringing a firearm to school through social media platform SnapChat. In response, another student reportedly said they would bring a weapon to school as protection against the original threat.

The police determined that a student made a false report and that there was never an initial threat made.

As per school district policy, the school district is working with the county prosecutor’s office to address the student who made the false report and to determine if any charges might be filed.

Information about identities or consequences will not be made public because of student privacy laws.

Read the school district's full news release below

"TWIN FALLS- On the morning of Friday, May 10, Twin Falls High School and Twin Falls School District administrators were made aware of a report that a TFHS student had allegedly made a threat regarding bringing a firearm to school. It was believed that the threat had been made via the social media platform SnapChat. It was also reported that at least one other student had responded to the threat with social media posts stating that they would bring a weapon to school as protection from the original threat. Because the location of all the students involved could not be verified and because students were beginning to arrive at TFHS, Superintendent Dickinson made the decision to cancel classes at TFHS for the day and place Sawtooth Elementary School on a hall check, or soft lock down, due to its close proximity to TFHS, until the students in question could be located.

"School officials worked diligently to get the students and staff who had already reported to campus off campus as quickly as possible. There were a number of students who did not have their own vehicle or could not walk off campus. School officials worked with the police department to gather those students in a safe location until transportation could be arranged. The Twin Falls Police Department and TFSD officials were able to quickly locate the students who allegedly made the threats and begin an investigation.

"Over the weekend the TFPD continued their investigation into the report. Early Monday morning, it was determined that a student made a false report and that there was never an initial threat made by the student accused of making the original threat. The district is working in conjunction with the police department and the prosecutor’s office to address the student who made the false report in line with the school district’s disciplinary policy and determine what charges might be appropriate.

"The school district and police department will work closely to ensure the safety of the students at TFHS through the remainder of the school year. Due to student privacy laws we cannot release information about the identities of the students involved or the consequences they will receive."