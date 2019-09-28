Family Medicine clinic in Jerome offers a personable experience

The St. Luke's in Jerome has state of the art OBGYN services, which doesn't just help the mother throughout her pregnancy but afterwards as well.

The Jerome OBGYN clinic is part of the family medicine clinic and is unique because the doctor that works with the mom while she is pregnant, is also going to be able to take care of the baby once they are born.

Doctor Nicole Ruske with the hospital, says that she loves being a part of the Jerome community outside of the hospital as well.

Doctor Ruske gives tips for the fourth trimester, which is the three months after giving birth.

"Some people are even starting to call it the fourth trimester, because you're body is changing so much, so a couple things, again, this is going to be really important to stay hydrated, you are trying to produce all of this breast milk, you are taking care of a new born," Ruske explains. "So really staying hydrated is important with a new born. Sleeping when you can is really difficult with a newborn, but the old adage, when baby sleeps you sleep really comes in handy, making sure you are eating."

There are only two doctors in the Jerome family medicine clinic, which makes it a more personable experience.