Advertisement

Family and friends ask for public's help in searching for missing man

Lisa Satterfield, Austin's aunt, and Tamera Davis, his cousin, drove up from California to search for Austin.
Lisa Satterfield, Austin's aunt, and Tamera Davis, his cousin, drove up from California to search for Austin. (KMVT)
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 6:53 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Family and friends of a missing Twin Falls man are asking for the public's help in getting answers.

Twenty-nine year old Austin Carey was last seen Thursday afternoon, after successfully completing a jump up river from Pillar Falls with a friend.

His friend swam across the river first and waited for Austin to join him, so they could hike out. A kayaker came up to the friend, and handed him Austin's gear, saying Austin "would be right over."

Austin didn't want to swim with his gear on, so flagged down the kayaker to give the gear to his friend.

KMVT talked with one of Austin's friends, Luke Boyett, who describes him as a fun loving and full of life, as well as his aunt and cousin, who came up from California.

Lisa Satterfield, Austin's aunt, and Tamera Davis, his cousin, say Austin actually had a major accident BASE jumping off the Perrine bridge six years ago, and wouldn't take any crazy risks, and would think things through several times before going through with something as a result.

Satterfield and Davis, as well as all of Austin's family and friends are now asking for your help.

"We need to contact the bureau of reclamation. We're trying to get them to lower the water level. We know it can be done. It was done in 2015, to recover," Satterfield started to explain before being overcome with emotion.

"For our search efforts to unfortunately but realistically move to recovery, for that to be safe for the rescuers and give our family and this community some closure and peace, we really appeal to the Bureau of Reclamation to please reduce the water down to 300" Davis finished.

Both them and everyone else we talked with from the group who are searching for him say the search was called off way too fast, and the water was not turned off due to tourists.

"If you could give us one day. Just one day. Turn the water level down it takes about 10 hours for the river to reduce and then our search efforts can be more successful and the efficacy of them more valid, and all we're asking for is a single day," Davis said "And so if anyone's out there, Austin's friends, his community here, place a phone call, send an email, help put some pressure on to just give us, just give us that one day. Turn the water down today, let it go that 10 hours, let our efforts continue tomorrow in a way that's changed and will make it a more successful event for for all of us."

The number and email address you can use to get into the contact with the Bureau of Reclamation is (208) 383-2200, and bstevens@usbr.gov.

They're also asking for the kayaker or anyone else who was near Pillar Falls Thursday afternoon around 3 P.M. to call Sergeant McRoberts with the Jerome County Sheriff's Office at (208) 308-4138.

Latest News

Regional

Bars, nightclubs to close in Ada County after major spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By CBS2 Staff
Ada County health officials will be closing all bars and nightclubs in Ada County after a major spike in COVID-19 cases.

News

The Bureau of Land Management is asking for your help in preventing wildfires.

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Kade Atwood
BLM is asking the community to help prevent wildfires.

News

Home of the Hummingbirds open for the summer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Deep in the Sawtooth National Forest lies the home of the hummingbirds, a buzzing sight that is only available from the middle of April to the end of September.

Regional

UPDATE: Amber Alert for east Idaho boy cancelled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Law enforcement look for an abducted child from eastern Idaho.

Regional

Idaho company chosen for space accelerator program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
Idaho company natural intelligence has been chosen to the Techstars Starburst Space Accelerator company.

Latest News

Safety

AAA warns about the dangers of drowsy driving

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
As Idaho and the nation continue to open back following shutdowns from the coronavirus AAA is reminding drivers to be safe as they hit the roads again.

National

Museum to remove Theodore Roosevelt statue decried as white supremacy

Updated: 7 hours ago
The American Museum of Natural History is removing a statue of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man on his sides after objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

International

WHO chief warns world leaders not to 'politicize' pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
The World Health Organization reported late Sunday the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

National

Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Inside the 19,000-seat BOK Center in Tulsa, numerous seats were empty. The city fire marshal's office reported a crowd of just less than 6,200 in the arena.

National

Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer
NASCAR two weeks ago said it would ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and venues following a call from Wallace, the series' only full-time Black driver in the Cup Series.