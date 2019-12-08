Family displaced after fire

A person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Heyburn Sunday afternoon.

Heyburn Fire and Rescue was dispatched at 2:10 p.m. to a house fire at 377 South 200 West, number 43.

According to their Facebook page, the fire started in the kitchen and was under control within 20 minutes, however, the house was deemed a total loss.

One person was taken to Minidoka Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The family of 3 is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Heyburn Fire had both an engine and tanker respond, as well as 1 engine from East End Fire.