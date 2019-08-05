Family of five loses home in Buhl fire

A family of five lost everything after an early morning fire in Buhl on Saturday.

Courtesy photo of fire burning RV in Buhl.

This video was sent to us by a viewer, who said the fire happened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning, behind the Oasis Stop 'N Go on Clear Lakes Road.

No official details are known at this time, but we were reached out to by a few neighbors of the family who were displaced, who say the neighborhood is rallying together to collect items to help the family.

“The neighbors are pulling together, you know, putting stuff all over Facebook, to whoever else we can talk to, churches and everything, ‘cause were trying to gather up clothing, and household items, and things that they're going to need in the future, ‘cause they, like I said, they totally lost everything. They have nothing left,” said neighbor Kimberlee Bitt.

Now when Bitt stopped by KMVT, she was in the middle of collecting donations, and said that if anyone wants to donate, to reach out to her on Facebook, or one of her many neighbors who are also collecting items.