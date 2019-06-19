Family says veteran emblem stolen off headstone, pleas for its return

A family is asking for the public's help and making a plea, after they say someone stole a veteran emblem off their loved one's headstone in Buhl

Photos of before and after of a missing veteran emblem from a headstone. Courtesy of Cara Skinner

"It's just an item, but it means a lot to the family," said Brandon Covey.

Covey is the nephew of Larry Holloway, who passed in May 2017.

The item that they say was stolen was a veteran emblem that was given to Holloway.

"It's very disrespectful. It's disrespectful to the country, to the army, to the service," he said.

"It's still a fresh wound. We just had the two year anniversary of his passing and then Father's Day, so it was really, really upsetting to get that news," said Cara Skinner, Holloway's daughter.

Skinner said family in town visited the grave site on Memorial Day and it was there. Their family visited again the day before Father's Day and it was gone.

"We notified the cemetery staff to see if it's something that could've been accidentally knocked off with a mower or it could've caught it," she continued. "They checked the whole area and they said there was no way it got knocked off on accident. The way that it was attached to the headstone, it had to have been pried off and that it was no where in area."

Covey said their family is still healing.

"To have somebody desecrate his headstone like that is pretty emotional," he said.

Holloway was a communications specialist in the army and served in Vietnam.

"Very humble with his service in the military. He never considered himself a hero because of all the other men that gave their lives," Skinner said. "Growing up, he made sure to let us know the men that sacrificed everything, they were our true heroes. He was very, very humble about what he did and what he saw."

Covey said his uncle was a giver.

"I did some training in Pocatello in the fire service years ago and didn’t have much money. He would let me come over to the house and eat and nurtured all of us," he remembered. "If anybody needed help, he was there. He was a very loving man."

Skinner said they have been in contact with the VFW to get it replaced, but it's a process.

"We don't want to cause any problems. We aren't looking for vengeance and we just hope someone sees this and realizes greatly how it impacted us and just does the right thing and takes it back," she pleaded.

Skinner said they have notified the VFW to be aware in case this happens to anyone else. As they've been in contact with the cemetery, she said no other headstones have been vandalized.