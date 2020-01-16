Farm owners talk about their succession and legacy

The University of Idaho is helping to preserve the legacy of farming and ranching in the Gem State through education.

The basement of the Cassia County Courthouse has transformed into a learning space made up of multi-generational farmers, ranchers and landowners. Their goal is to find out the best way to transition the management of their family land to the next generation, in hopes of upholding their legacy.

Rob Rogerson, a farmer from Eden, said that discussing the succession of his family farm is essential.

"My family helped me get going and I want to do the same," Rogerson said.

Rogerson is preparing to hand over the leadership of his farm to his son, and because of the high price of land, he knows learning about succession is the best way to go.

"Land has become worth so much money, that their is no way that a young person can step in unless he married a millionaire," Rogerson said.

Ashley Westerhold, who teaches a succession class, tells KMVT why planning for the future is paramount.

"You never know when you are going to die and nobody knows your wishes unless you tell them," Westerhold said.

If a person has questions about future family succession seminars, they can contact the University of Idaho Extension and 4-H, Cassia County office at 208-878-9461.