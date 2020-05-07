Fatal vehicle crash in South Twin Falls county

One person dead after a fatal car crash that took place Thursday afternoon. According to the Idaho State Police, the wreck happened at about 3:45 p.m. at the corner of 2400 East and 2700 North, which is the entrance of Nat Soo Pah Hot Springs.

The fatal two-vehicle accident occurred between a minivan and a semi-truck. There were multiple injuries reported, leaving one unidentified person dead.

Idaho State Police's Sgt. Michael Wendler, has one message for drivers; “Tragedies like these compound everything we are going through right now. I would caution people to drive carefully, wear your seat-belt and arrive alive.”

No further information has been released but KMVT will bring you more information, as soon as it becomes available.

