Faulkner Planetarium to offer shows in Spanish for the first time

The Faulkner Planetarium at the College of Southern Idaho will be offering shows in a different language for the first time.

Planetarium manager Rick Greenawald said they will be having two shows that will have narrations in Spanish and also have show presenters who are also fluent in the language.

One feature will be "Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight," or "Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo." This show looks at the rise of flight in dinosaurs.

Another feature that will be offered in Spanish is "Beyond the Sun:In search of a new Earth," or "Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra." This show is about exoplanets that are plants that orbit other stars.

By offering these new viewings, Greenawald said those who have that language barrier don't need to have headphones, which can give them a better experience.

"We have a rather healthy-sized Hispanic community out throughout the Magic Valley and so we wanted to provide something for those where English is not their primary language," he said. "It's their second language or for those that do not speak English. They deserve some place to come in the Magic Valley and have something for them."

Dinosaurs at Dusk will open on Tuesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. Beyond the Sun opens on Saturday, June 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Each feature will be played respectively on those dates and times throughout the whole month of June.

For more information on the shows, new coming attractions and shows, visit the Herrett Center's website.