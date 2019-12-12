Authorities tie killers in New Jersey attack to fringe group

A law enforcement official tells The Associated Pres that the two killers who stormed a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey, had apparently been followers of the Black Hebrew Israelites — a fringe group whose members have been known to rail against whites and Jews.

Members of the Jewish community are mourning the dead and trying to pick up the pieces after an attack at a Jewish grocer's on Tuesday. (Source: WPIX/CNN)

And one of the attackers had made anti-Semitic posts online.

The official was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The killers and four victims died in the attack Tuesday.

Federal and state officials say the motive is still under investigation.

But the findings have stoked suspicions that it was anti-Semitic attack, not a random crime.

