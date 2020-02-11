February is Heart Health Month; Doctor says heart health is important all year long

February is Heart Health Month, and keeping your heart healthy and strong, not just in February, but all year long is very important.

The best thing to do to keep your heart healthy is to exercise.

Smoking is also very bad for your heart and lungs, and Dr. Joseph Rosenblum from St. Luke's Magic Valley says that eating healthy foods is also very good for your heart.

If you notice something off with your body, or your breathing, seeing a doctor is the first thing you should do.

“If you are having a heart problem, the most specific sign is chest pain, if you are having chest pain, it usually feels like a pressure sensation in your chest, like a balloon is blowing up in your chest,” said Dr. Rosenblum. “Maybe it starts out intermittently, then you notice it starts occurring when you are walking to the mailbox, and then it gets worse at lower and lower levels of activity.”

It's also important to know what your blood pressure and cholesterol is as well, because if they are bad, you can be at an increased risk for heart disease.