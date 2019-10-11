Federal judge rules against use of emergency funds to build border wall

It looks like the money President Donald Trump is using to build the border wall could be in jeopardy.

Back in February, Trump declared the situation at the U.S. border with Mexico a national emergency, which allowed him to bypass Congress and use money allotted for military construction to build a wall along the border.

A federal judge on Friday ruled that the president’s national emergency declaration to build a border wall is unlawful.

El Paso County officials and a human rights group had sued, asking for the court to block the emergency declaration. They argued Trump had overstepped his authority.

The judge appeared to agree, but he noted other money could be used for the project.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.