Federal judge says district violated Burley cheerleaders' first amendment rights

More than a dozen members of the Burley High School cheerleading team held a sit in protest two years ago, targeting their new coach who they say bullied them and didn't care about their safety.

Those students were then dismissed from the team for a week.

In order to rejoin, the students had to agree to three conditions; a formal apology to the school, the completion of a service project, and they couldn't post any negative comments on social media about the team or school.

Nine of the girls signed the conditions, but they reserved their rights in the grievance process.

Those nine were consequently removed from the team.

The girl’s parents then sued the school for violating their daughter’s first amendment right to free speech.

The judge in the case says that the constitutionally protected right to engage in the grievance process was the main reason the girls were released from the team.

The judge has sided with the students, saying that their first amendment right to protest was violated when they were removed from the cheer team but has yet to rule on the amount of damages.

The Cassia County School District issued a statement in regards to the case,

“While disappointed in the ruling, it is only one part of a two part question and the district is working with its legal counsel to hopefully reach a fair resolution and to ensure the district can focus on the educational goals and needs of our students,” district public information officer Debbie Critchfield said.

While the attorney for the plaintiffs Angie Perkins said in a statement,

“From the day they walked into that gym in protest of mistreatment these girls have sought to be heard by the powers that be at Burley High and Cassia School District. Though they have a lot to be proud of-- and are extremely satisfied with the federal court's decision holding that the defendants did violate their constitution right of freedom of speech, their efforts to be heard by the defendant's seem to have fallen on deaf ears,” attorney Angie Perkins said.

The trial for the case will begin on April 13th.