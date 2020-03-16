Magic Valley groups seek volunteers to deliver food to community members

Idaho Home Health & Hospice and the Magic Valley Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship are asking the community to come together to help make sure kids and seniors are still fed despite places potentially closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They want those in the community to deliver peanut butter and jelly or cheese sandwiches to seniors, who are at a higher risk of getting infected by COVID-19 and students, who may depend on school lunches.

For health reasons, they are looking to hand out only perishable foods, nothing that has to be heated up.

"As a social worker, as a refugee remembering the times when we were without food, it really breaks my heart, which was what fuels this idea," said Leja Becirovic, a social worker at Idaho Home Health & Hospice.

She said she thought of the idea Sunday, and everyone was immediately on-board, including the director of Idaho Home Health & Hospice.

Ideally, Idaho Home Health & Hospice and the Magic Valley Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship would like to start delivering food as early as Wednesday.

Therefore, anyone who wants to help deliver meals to those in the community or even donate some food items is asked to call Becirovic at 208-293-2286 or Dan Morishita, a church member at the Magic Valley Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship at 208-308-5180.