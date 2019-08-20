Fines increase for driving past school bus stop arms

The 2019 school year has brought changes for teachers, students and now even drivers to start off the new year.

The fines for those who fail to obey school bus stop arms have increased. With just a few days into the 2019 school year, law enforcement is already beginning to catch offenders.

"Yesterday was the firs day of school in Hansen, and as those school buses were out on there route in the morning, we had two different incidences where individuals ran past the school bus stop arm once," said Sgt. Kenneth Mencl of the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

Johna Halmer, who drives a school bus said people not obeying the stop arms is a frequent occurrence in the Magic Valley.

"I had a pick-up and a pick-up and a car both pass me on South Washington," Halmer said.

And whether it's a mistake or decision by drivers to disobey to the stop arms, it's going to be more costly. Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed legislation in July increasing the fees drivers have to pay for violating the law.

"Fines used to be between a hundred and five hundred dollars," Mencl said. "But the legislature passed a new law this last July where the minimum amount is $200 dollars."

Rhat fine will increase for repeat offenders. It's $200 dollars for a first time offense, $400 for a second, and $600 for a third.

Halmer said she was present with the governor signed the law and that it showed the legislature had their back.

"If it happens multiple times you know eventually they could get jail time," Halmer said. "And you know eventually they could take somebody's life."

A portion of the funds collected from those paying fines will go to providing more technology utilized to prevent children from getting hurt, or worse killed, by drivers disobeying the law. Specifically a feature of on buses near the the stop arm cameras that helps law enforcement identify violators of the law.

"Technology continues to improve," Mencl said. "The imagery continues to get cleaner more sharp as we invest in these camera systems so all the buses can have them."

Halmer says although more money and gadgets come into play with this new law, it's important to remember it all comes down to protecting children..

"It could be your grandchild or child," she said.

Mencl says the first week of school is a time they catch a lot of offenders, and that law enforcement wont just be patrolling for those ignoring school bus stop arms.

"We're also going to be enforcing speed in school zones, crosswalk violations, inattentive driving," Mencl said. The things that put these kids in the most danger."