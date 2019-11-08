The 8th annual Festival of Giving kicks off at Fleur-de-lis Ranch with the Gala of Giving, Friday, November 22, and the general exhibition running Saturday, November 23, through Monday, November 25. Together, individual donors and local non-profits decorate trees and wreaths that are auctioned off at the Gala of Giving.

The goal of this event is to give back to the Magic Valley as a whole. With the combined participation of the public and many charities, not one, but many, benefit from the Festival making it a win-win for everyone by touching the lives of many.