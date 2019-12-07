Festival of Lights Parades through downtown Twin Falls

The city is still cleaning up after the festival of lights parade that happened Friday in downtown Twin Falls.

People, businesses, and community groups decorated floats, and cars in the most imaginable way possible, and then paraded down Main Ave.

Even though it was a chilly night, it was as crowded as ever, all the kids were excited to get candy, and see Santa at the end on the fire truck.

Then, the city lit the tree in the downtown commons.

Many children said that their favorite part was getting all the candy.

More than 50 organizations took part in the event.