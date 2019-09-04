Twin Falls County Fair sees dip in attendance

The Twin Falls County Fair saw a slight decrease in attendance at this year's event.

The fair manager John Pitz said about 74,000 people showed up for the fair this year, which is down 2% from previous years.

Pitz attributed the lower turnout to the weather. He said that carnival attendance was down as well, and more people came out later in the evening, once it cooled down a bit.

Pitz explained that food vendors noticed a change as well.

"The lighter items and a lot of the drink menus were up, the shave ice people were up obviously, the little Dippin Dots booth was up, but it’s kind of amazing the difference between the vendors that do well and the ones that don’t do as well based on the weather,” Pitz said.

Pitz also said it's normal to see this kind of attendance fluctuation every year.