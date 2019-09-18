Fifth-graders attend patriot program at Rupert Town Square

Honoring our military members and instilling the importance of the American flag were some of the lessons learned by students in the Minidoka County School District.

Friday morning, fifth-grade students from Rupert, Paul, Heyburn, Acequia and St. Nicholas Catholic School participated in a patriot program field trip. Several stations were dispersed at the historic Town Square, where students rotated every 20 minutes and learned about flag folding and military gear. The students then wrote letters to current deployed soldiers. Organizers hope they will continue this patriotic program next year.

"We're very bless with the patriotism here in Rupert,” said George Mass, with Rupert Veterans Memorial Inc. “The city backs up 110 percent. It's awesome people dies for us and people die for us and that flag means a lot."

The field trip finished off with a flag retirement presentation.

