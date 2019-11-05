Filer High School Senior hosts first responder appreciation night

A Filer senior has worked all semester long to put on a first responder appreciation night at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Shelby Koyle grew up in a home of first responders, and knew she wanted to do this for her senior project.

Any and all first responders from the Magic Valley could come by to get a free meal at Buffalo Wild Wings, where Koyle also works as a host.

She says she hopes they feel appreciated by the simple gesture and hopes they know how important what they do is.

"I hope that they just get the thank you, and know that they are appreciated by more than what they think they are. I know a lot of people don't appreciate them, but I do and I just thought this was a good way to give back to them," Koyle said.

Filer Quick Response Unit helped out Shelby with the night, and people could donate to the Twin Falls Search and Rescue at the door.