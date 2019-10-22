Filer High School senior recreates drunk driving scenario for senior project

Filer High School senior Sophie Bartholomew put together a simulation of drunk and distracted driving for her senior project.

“Bad things do happen to good people, and it’s within every 15 minutes that we lose somebody to a fatal crash within to United States,” said Corporal Chris Bratt with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

Bartholomew’s mom is a life-flight nurse, and is Bartholomew is very passionate about this subject.

“Just to kind of show teenagers that this happens. I just wanted to get it out to our high scholars that detracted driving is a real thing and it causes real consequences, so does drunk driving,” Bartholomew said.

The entire school body watched as first responders work to extricate the injured, arrest the drunk and find three fatalities.

“We’re going to have the ambulance come through, the driver is going to get arrested in front of the whole school, and the helicopter is going to come in and land and take out one of our critically injured patients, so students will see what could happen to them,” Bartholomew said.

Bratt says he hopes the students at Filer learned just how quickly their whole life can change because of distracted driving.

“Those people had individual dreams, they had goals, they wanted to be nurses, or moms and dads, or planning their wedding, and those dreams are gone, they are gone in the blink of an eye,” Bratt said.

Bartholomew partnered with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, Air St. Luke's, Filer Fire Department, and Filer Police for this project.