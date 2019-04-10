Filer Middle to dedicate and renovate softball field in honor of Mia Trease

The Filer community wants to remember one of their own in a big way.

Students, parents and staff of the Filer Middle School plan to dedicate the school's softball field in honor of Mia Trease, a 12-year-old girl who lost her life to cancer just last year.

There currently is a rock painted on the school grounds for Mia, however, a friend said they wanted something "bigger and better" - A softball field for a girl who loved sports.

"It's a really cool thing, because when we drive by, we'll see it and remember her and we'll be able to go there and watch softball games and remember her," said Luke Smith, Mia's longtime friend.

With donations made at US Bank, they will renovate the softball field including a new dugout, fence, new infield surfaces and a storage shed for equipment.

Luke said they would like to have renovations finished by Aug. 6, which is Mia's birthday.

Donations can be made to the Mia Trease Memorial Field fund at US Bank, or you can contact Shelby Smith at 208-731-8476 or Filer Middle School at 208-326-5906.