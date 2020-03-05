Filer School District looks to pass supplemental levy in upcoming election

The Filer School District is looking to pass a supplemental levy in the March 10th election.

Filer has had a supplemental levy every two years, that needs to be voted on to be renewed.

The superintendent of the school district says that he wants the public to know that this isn't anything new, it is simply renewing the supplemental levy they have in place now.

"We had a bond levy last year and that is a plant facility where you are adding new buildings, or adding on to your existing buildings, but this is a supplemental levy," said John Graham, the superintendent of the Filer School District. "And so it is basically to cover our operating expenses, you know, keep the lights on all of that fun stuff, but primarily it's to keep the programs we have and our staff."

Graham said that the estimated annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $87 per $100,000 of taxable asset value, per year, based on current conditions. This is before the home owner’s exemption. The proposed levy will not change the current tax.