Filer business talks about fair impact

The 2019 Twin Falls County Fair is expected to draw crowds all throughout the Magic Valley.

A Filer Logan's Market manager said over the years, the fair has brought in a lot of business for the grocery store. To prepare for the busy fair season, they have more staff on duty to help customers.

"Instead of two cashiers at night, we usually have four during the fair week," said Lori Vega manager at Logan's Market.

However, Vega explained while she gets to meet different community members, a concern is parking at the shopping center that is filled up by fair goers.

"They all park over here in our parking lot, and it fills up the parking, and a lot of time the customers complaint because they have no parking," Vega said.

The fair season is good for business and Vega said they make it work.

"I've been here for five years so I've seen it all," she said.

