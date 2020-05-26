Filer graduates celebrate with parade

Filer graduates were given a unique celebration Saturday evening, in lieu of not being able to gather for a typical ceremony, a parade was organized in their honor.

Thanks to the support of Filer teachers, parents and city officials. The class of 2020 is able to be recognized, despite the COIVD-19 pandemic, using the fairgrounds and the city square to create a community event with a large socially distant turnout.

When driving down the roads of Filer, it was not hard to see members of the community gathered on the sidewalks to see and celebrate the class of 2020, while staying safe and socially distant.

Even though typical events have been canceled this year such as prom, and senior skip day. The Wildcat graduation is still able to happen, and the involvement of the community is greater.

“It's pretty emotional, and pretty sad not to be able to have all the activities that we were supposed to have,” said Filer senior Shelby Koyle.

KMVT spoke with one of the parade organizers, who explained how much the community got involved.

“There is people who are going to be here, that probably would never go into a gym, and so it's seems to be a larger crowd and even students and their families they are able to more involved in it and have more fun,” said Lyndsey Anderson.

The National Guard let the parade, which culminated in the city square with a diploma exchange, presented by the superintendent and principal.

“This class is so great, and I’m so proud of them to get through this," Anderson said. "I know a lot of the classes behind them are going to try and do the exact same thing they did, and so to know that you have set a good example and to be proud of that."