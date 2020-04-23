Filer High School celebrates seniors while staying socially distant

Filer Wildcat seniors collected their caps and gowns Wednesday morning in a very unique and special way.

After not getting a chance to see each other for some time, the Filer High School staff and seniors got to interact in a socially distant and appropriate way.

"We are handing caps and gowns to our seniors, to hopefully to get them out to all of them so they can take their pictures so that they can do what they need to do to prepare for graduation," said Trudy Weaver, vice-principal.

As each senior drove around their school, they collected their caps and gowns while never leaving their vehicles. Faculty, fellow students and parents sat in the trunks of their cars supporting them during this momentous occasion.

"We love our students," Weaver said. "We wish we were walking the hallways with them every single day. We love seeing their shining faces every weekday. It's fun though to come out and celebrate them."

The sounds of cheer for the seniors and music introducing each of them filled the parking lot, while creating a socially distant positive interaction between staff and students. Right now, it is unclear if the Filer seniors will be able to gather for a full graduation ceremony, as the the vice-principal says they are taking things one week at a time.

"We have an incredible staff that's here to celebrate their huge accomplishments and just honor our seniors, and say, 'We miss you, and we hope the best for the future,'" she said.