Everton Mattress in Filer, is pivoting from making beds, to making face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Filer mattress factory now making face masks (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Along with making hospital beds, factory workers are making face masks out of materials that they already had in their factory.

Made from the same things that you would see on the top panel of your mattress at home, the masks will be donated to anyone who needs them, but priority will be given to those who work in essential businesses, that come in contact with lots of people.

Right now they have donated to some childcare facilities, and will continue to try and fill any requests.

In these difficult times, owner Chris Sanders, is relived that he can keep his employees working.

"I have a great crew here, I want to make sure I keep them working anyway possible, even if we are donating things, but I have never seen a challenge like this come up, and we have been through several, so hopefully we will get through this quickly," said Sanders.

They ask, if you have a request for masks that you contact them through their Facebook page at Therapedic Mattress Idaho.

